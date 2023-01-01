ChemDawg Autoflower Cannabis Seeds, strain is a cross between the famous Chemdawg strain and a Ruderalis indica. It has been transformed into a totally autonomous, auto-flowering version of itself, which means that it doesn’t need any special light conditions to grow. ChemDawg Auto is the real deal for stoners who love pungent aromas, complex flavors, and a robust, body-centered high. ChemDawg Auto is a product of ChemDawg and a Ruderalis strain. This hybrid is 80% Indica and 20% Sativa and packs up to 20% THC, which experienced stoners would love. CBD levels fall below the 1% mark.

