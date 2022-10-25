Cinderella 99 Feminized Cannabis Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that was originally developed by the breeders at Brothers Grimm. When they closed shop, this truly iconic strain nearly disappeared. Shortly after, an F2 generation of C99 was developed with the aid of two high-quality parent plants that embodied the best traits in terms of flavour, smell, high and fastest flower period. Flowering time is between about 60 days when grown indoors under a 12/12 lighting cycle. THC level at 20% and CBD level at 0.5%.

