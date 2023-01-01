Experience the full-blown effects of weed with the Devil XXL Autoflower, a strain whose rare aroma and flavor are literally out of this world. Being an autoflower, this strain grows in record time and produces impressive yields. Devil XXL Auto is the result of crossing two revered strains; Big Devil #2 and Auto Jack Herer. Tests on this strain have shown its THC level is 20%, potent enough to impress veteran cannabis consumers. The CBD level in this strain is about 0.5%.

