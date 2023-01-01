Gator Breath was developed from an extremely potent female, Motor Breath x (Triangle Kush x Triangle Larry), that has a particularly pronounced terpene and cannabinoid profile. Both parent plants were selected through a long process of searching for flavor and potency to finally obtain the properties we had envisioned. Gator Breath feminized seeds are mostly Indica. It is the perfect combination for a unique terpene profile with high THC at 33% and low in CBD at 0.2%.

