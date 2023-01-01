As a beginner cannabis grower, you should experiment with Grease Monkey’s feminized strain; it has a relatively short cycle with an incredibly high yield rate. Expect an intense experience characterized by near-balanced effects that will keep you coming back each time. The Grease Monkey feminized marijuana was developed by crossing two legendary strains; Cookies& Cream and Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is Indica-dominant (70%), with Sativa at 30%. It also boasts high THC levels, up to 30%, under optimal growing conditions.

