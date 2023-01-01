The Green Crack autoflower takes 8 weeks from germination to harvest. This allows for multiple harvests per annum – something every commercial grower looks for. In terms of flavors, Green Crack auto is an excellent pick for fruit flavor lovers. Green Crack comes from a long line of legendary strains, which includes Skunk #1. The strain comprises stable genetics pumped up with auto qualities to create the ultimate strain for growers and consumers alike. This is a balanced hybrid created by crossing the original Green Crack with a high-yielding Ruderalis strain. Green Crack boasts THC levels of 20% and 0.7% CBD.

