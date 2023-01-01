Green Crack’s energy and cerebral effect make the most monotonous chores seem more exciting, and you’ll find your productivity notched up and your creativity shining. A definite daytime strain, Green Crack can come with some psychedelic sensations, leaving you high and happy and fatigue-free. Primarily used as a recreational strain, Green Crack could be used – with great care – to treat clinical depression. THC level at 25% and CBD level at 0.5%.

