Lemon Diesel feminized cannabis shot to fame in 2010 after winning the Emerald Cup, and since then, has become a growers’ and consumer’s favorite strain. The moderately high potency and excellent blend of phytochemicals provide a well-balanced experience, making Lemon Diesel the ultimate recreational and medical strain. Lemon Diesel feminized cannabis was developed after carefully selecting and crossing California Sour and Lost Coast OG, two legendary strains. It has a well-balanced Indica to Sativa ratio and packs an impressive 23% THC, which can easily knock off beginner stoners. CBD levels are at 0.7%.

