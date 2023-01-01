Doubling up as an excellent recreational and medical strain, the Lemon Kush is one of the highly sought strains on the market. This hybrid has a complex terpene profile that gives it enticing flavors and aromas that keep anyone coming back for more. The full-body effects make this an excellent pick for relaxation or socializing. Lemon Kush feminized cannabis is an Indica-leaning strain developed from two legendary strains; Master Kush and Lemon Jo. This strain bursts with around 17-26% THC, and 0-2% CBD, making it ideal for intermediate and experienced cannabis consumers.

