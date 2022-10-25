Lowryder Autoflower Cannabis Seeds this trend-setting, fully auto-flowering cultivar matches storied Northern Lights and William’s Wonder with a colorful ruderalis variant. With moderate THC and a subtle flavor profile, this cultivar has a broad base of consumers who love the plant. The sweet, citrusy flowers of these plants offer a whole new dynamic to any group gathering. Anyone that isn’t feeling very great is sure to feel a little boost to their mood. THC level at 14% and CBD level at 0.2%.

