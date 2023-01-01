Master Kush, aka High Rise, is a multiple award-winning cannabis strain that provides hard-hitting, long-lasting Indica effects. The complex terpene profile, high THC content, and full-body effects have made this strain prominent in the cannabis scene. Master Kush is an old-time classic that originated in Amsterdam in the 90s. The seeds are offspring's of the potent landrace strain Hindu Kush and a strain that has significantly influenced the cannabis culture, Skunk #1. These Indica leaning seeds (95%) boast soaring 22% to 24% THC levels and less than 2% CBD content. The plant stature and bud’s appearance lean more towards its Kush heritage.

