Northern Lights Autoflower Cannabis Seeds is the fast-finishing version of the renowned Northern Lights, a beloved Indica strain that is the genetic basis of tens of modern-day strains. These auto seeds germinate and grow to maturity in 8 to 10 weeks. This incredible strain is a product of crossing Afghani and Thai strains with a Ruderalis. Its effects, flavor, and aroma lean to the Thai and Afghani strains, while the auto-flowering characteristics are similar to Ruderalis. Northern Lights Autoflower is made of dominant Indica genetics coupled with Sativa and Ruderalis genetics. It has 18% THC and 0.6% CBD.

