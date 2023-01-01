Northern Lights, or simply NL, is one of the most popular and sought-after strains of all time. This hybrid is a first-generation strain that results from a cross between two heirloom strains. NL has significantly contributed to the growth of the cannabis industry as it has been used to create iconic strains like Chronic, Super Silver Haze, and White Widow. Depending on the consumers’ intended outcome, this top-shelf strain can be used therapeutically or recreationally. Since it was created, Northern Lights has collected more cannabis cups than most strains on the market, which explains its top-tier status. Northern Lights feminized seeds are available at United Cannabis Seeds at reasonable prices. THC levels range between 15% and 22%, and CBD is less than 1%.

