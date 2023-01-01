The OG Kush cannabis strain has played a significant role in shaping the cannabis culture. The Indica hybrid is one of the most famous strains in the world and is a favorite among actors, rappers, and medical cannabis consumers. OG Kush is the recipient of multiple awards, which explains its top-shelf status. United Cannabis Seeds created this iconic strain by crossing Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and Pakistan Kush. This resulted in a strain with multiple admirable qualities. This Indica-dominant strain contains as high as 26% of THC and 0.4% of CBD.

