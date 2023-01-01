The Peanut Butter Breathe or Peanut Breath is the go-to choice for consumers who enjoy a sweet and tantalizing experience. Its potent effects will keep you glued to your couch, making it an excellent evening or nighttime strain. Peanut Breath has a diverse terpene profile that features enticing aromas that will keep you anticipating a toke. The strain is a classic crossing of the legendary Do-si-dos and the therapeutic Mendo Breath F2. The result is a strain with a hard-hitting high thanks to its soaring THC levels of 26% and 1% CBG, and CBD level at 1%.

