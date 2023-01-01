Platinum Cookies, or Platinum Girl Scout Cookies (GSC), is a legendary strain that comes from a long line of classic strains. The Indica hybrid provides an excellent blend of physical and cerebral effects for the ultimate experience. Platinum Cookies is a phenotype of the more famous Girl Scout Cookies Strain. The hybrid results from a cross between Durban Poison and OG Kush. The strain leans slightly to the Indica side, with a staggering 25 % to 28% THC, which makes it a reserve for hardcore stoners with a high tolerance. Tests on the strain have shown that its CBD levels range between 0% and 1%.

