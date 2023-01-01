This hybrid is bred to provide cannabis consumers with a potent relaxing experience, incredible aromas, and mouthwatering flavors. Purple Punch is also known for its appearance, characterized by green, purple, and orange hues. The Purple Punch autoflower is a hybrid strain that results from a cross between the original Purple Punch and BF Auto Critical. The strain is Indica dominant and provides a long-lasting body stone coupled with subtle cerebral stimulation. THC levels for this hybrid are 19%, while other cannabinoids fall under the 1% mark (0.5% CBD and 0.7% CBG)

