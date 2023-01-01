Purple Urkle or The Urkle is the go-to strain for cannabis enthusiasts looking for fast, relaxing, and sleep-inducing effects. This Indica-leaning variety offers above-average THC levels, mouthwatering flavors, and sedating effects. Purple Urkle was created in the 80s in California. It gained prominence and fame in the late 80s and early 90s due to the famous sitcom Family Matters, whose main character went by the name Urkle. The strain’s genetics remains a mystery; however, it is believed that Purple Urkle is the offspring of a Mendocino phenotype. It is an Indica-dominant strain (80% against 20% Sativa) and packs a punch of 22% of THC, which can easily knock off stoners with low THC tolerance. The CBD level is partly 0.1%, which is relatively low.

