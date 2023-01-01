Rosetta Stone is a resin-producing monster that is an excellent addition to a cultivator’s garden. Not to be confused with Rosetta Stone 2016 (Jack Herer x P75), this hybrid produces potent, balanced effects that keep consumers coming back for more. Rosetta Stone was bred by Breeders from Brother’s Grimm by crossing A female Ginger Ale strain with a Male White Widow. The resulting hybrid was further crossed with the Northern Lights strain to attain stabilized feminized seeds. This is a balanced hybrid (50% Indica/50 Sativa) with 15% to 20% THC, and 0.4% CBD.

Show more