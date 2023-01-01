Scott OG is a contemporary strain that was created in 2010/2011. Thanks to its soaring potency and impressive features, this strain has been used countless times as the genetic base for multiple strains. Scott OG provides a mellow, long-lasting high that helps you unwind and check out from the outside world. The Scott OG is an Indica leaning strain that results from a cross between Triangle Kush and Rare Dankness #1. This strain inherits admirable features from its parents to provide impressive THC levels that reach 25%- 26%. CBD levels are low at 0.5%.

Show more