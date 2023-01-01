Skunk Diesel seeds come from a long line of legendary strains, which explains why it has gained popularity among avid cannabis enthusiasts. This hard-hitting strain provides potent physical effects, complex aroma, and flavor properties. Skunk Diesel is a product of a cross between two incredible strains, NYC Diesel and Sensi Skunk. It boasts a high Indica content (85%) and has a moderate to high THC, ranging between 17% and 18%, whose potency might surpass the expectations of many. The highest CBD recorded in this strain is 0.2%.

