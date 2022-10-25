Sour Diesel Autoflower Cannabis Seeds an easy to grow and hardy strain growers of all levels can appreciate. High in THC levels, reaching 23% with the world-famous fuel, citrus, sandalwood, and pine flavor that comes with this vintage Sativa dominant hybrid. Despite her Sativa influence, flowering time will only require 8-10 weeks from seed to harvest, making her ideal for growers who want classic, overpowering, pungent, sour terps in a short time frame. CBD level at 0.7%.

