The origin of Strawberry Cough is subject to speculation, and different cannabis growers hold different theories. What is clear about this strain, however, is that this feminized strain was developed by crossing Strawberry Fields and an undisclosed strain from the Haze family. Strawberry Cough is predominantly Sativa (80%) and contains between 21-26% THC, which is quite high, especially for beginners and intermediate users. The CBD level in the strain is 0.5%.

