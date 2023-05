SLH is Sativa dominant (80%) and its properties are linked to its parent strains, Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. It boasts of a staggering 23% of THC, which novice marijuana users might find overwhelming. The CBD amount is 0.7%, which is negligible compared to the psychotic THC. The structure and stature of Super Lemon Haze are similar to other Sativa-dominant strains. It can grow up to 2 meters.

