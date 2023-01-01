Tropicana Cookies Purple hits the trifecta when it comes to appealing features. This strain is visually appealing, has unique flavors, and provides a consistent, potent high – it really doesn’t get any better than this. This hybrid comes from a long line of iconic strains, which includes the revered OG Kush and the delicious Granddaddy Purple. The strain inherits the rich flavors, high trichome production, and cerebral effects from its Tropicana Cookies heritage and the potent sedative effects and purple coloration from the Purple Punch parent. The slightly Indica dominant strain has moderately high THC levels ranging from 21% to 22% and CBD of less than 1%.

