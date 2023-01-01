White Russian feminized cannabis. Since its development in the 90s, White Russian feminized marijuana has been bagging prize after prize. It is a winner of the 1996 High Times Cannabis Cup, 1997 Cup for Biograss, 2005 El Punto Cup for indoor weed, and 2013 runners-up for extras during the Highlife Cup. The White Russian feminized marijuana was developed by crossing two legendary strains; AK 47 and White Widow. The flavor and aroma can easily be traced to the AK47, while the potency is attributed to the White Widow. This Indica-dominant strain contains 20% THC and 0.6% CBD on average.

