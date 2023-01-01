Made from a triple cross of strong strains, including classical Girl Scout Cookies and LA Kush, Zombie Death Fuck is one of the toughest cannabis seed strains available on the market. It comes with high THC content, making it suitable for recreational purposes like smoking or vaping. If you want to purchase this strain, contact United Seeds today and get a package delivered discreetly right to your doorstep. The plant needs an open and sunny environment where it can flower within 8-10 weeks. The THC content is 25%, and CBD content is 0.2 %. When fully grown, it produces 400 gms. of usable weed.

Show more