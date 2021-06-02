About this product

Ghost Train Haze is a heavy-hitting sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense, frosty trichome coverage.



Expect to be hit by this runaway train of sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from the dominant terpinolene and complimentary ocimene and caryophyllene and hazy pinene. We take extra care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure you get the healthy and fresh terpenes you expect from this cerebral strain.

Its legendary genetics are known for potency, so conduct yourself accordingly. That was a train pun.



All UP flower promises to deliver 20% THC and UP on each batch it releases. Guaranteed.