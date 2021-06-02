UP Cannabis
About this product
Ghost Train Haze is a heavy-hitting sativa known for its fluffy, bright green buds and dense, frosty trichome coverage.
Expect to be hit by this runaway train of sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from the dominant terpinolene and complimentary ocimene and caryophyllene and hazy pinene. We take extra care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure you get the healthy and fresh terpenes you expect from this cerebral strain.
Its legendary genetics are known for potency, so conduct yourself accordingly. That was a train pun.
All UP flower promises to deliver 20% THC and UP on each batch it releases. Guaranteed.
Expect to be hit by this runaway train of sour citrus and floral aromas, derived from the dominant terpinolene and complimentary ocimene and caryophyllene and hazy pinene. We take extra care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure you get the healthy and fresh terpenes you expect from this cerebral strain.
Its legendary genetics are known for potency, so conduct yourself accordingly. That was a train pun.
All UP flower promises to deliver 20% THC and UP on each batch it releases. Guaranteed.
Ghost Train Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!