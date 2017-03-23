UP Cannabis
About this product
Northern Berry is a cross of the famous Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. This beautiful indica flower is dark green with purple marbling and orange pistils at maturity.
Expect loud berry aromas courtesy of this strain's Blueberry parentage, with spicy notes shining through from dominant terpenes caryophyllene and myrcene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health, so you get all the terpenes you bargained for.
Perfect for staring UP at your favourite constellations in the night sky. Maybe even the Northern Lights, if you’re lucky.
All UP flower promises to deliver 20% THC and UP on each batch it releases. Guaranteed.
Northern Berry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!