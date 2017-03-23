About this product

Northern Berry is a cross of the famous Northern Lights and Blueberry strains. This beautiful indica flower is dark green with purple marbling and orange pistils at maturity.



Expect loud berry aromas courtesy of this strain's Blueberry parentage, with spicy notes shining through from dominant terpenes caryophyllene and myrcene. Our care and attention during cultivation and post-harvest ensures freshness and good trichome health, so you get all the terpenes you bargained for.



Perfect for staring UP at your favourite constellations in the night sky. Maybe even the Northern Lights, if you’re lucky.



All UP flower promises to deliver 20% THC and UP on each batch it releases. Guaranteed.