The Mighty Vaporizer lives up to its name. The most trusted vaping manufacturer brings to the market an extremely robust, durably built vaporizer powered by long-lasting battery life. While not considered pocketable it's certainly compact enough to store in any bag or purse, and use on-the-go.
Unparalleled vapor quality from a fairly portable vaporizer is what the mighty guarantees to deliver. Consistent heat and convenient convection vaping are delivered via large heat exchange. As the convection heating mechanism takes you through your vaping session some conduction heat is also generated toward the end of your sesh making sure you get the most out of your material without wasting a bit.
The battery of the Storz & Bickel is good for a 60-90 minute session, which is double the amount of the more pocketable crafty. Storz & Bickel's stringent guidelines for their material selection show in all of their products, and the Storz & Bickel Mighty is no exception.
Glass-free to ensure durability and that no hazardous fumes are emitted. No need to worry about material safety as the mighty as with all other Storz & Bickel Vaporizers are created with medical grade materials with the backing of several safety certifications. Covered under a two-year manufacturer warranty
What's in the box:
Mighty Vaporizer (latest version)
Power Adapter
Liquid Pad
Replacement Screens
Cleaning Brush
Dry Herb Grinder
Filling Aid
Spare Seal Rings
1 Dosing Capsule
Instructions
Technical specifications:
Height 5.5 in / 14 cm
Width 3.2 in / 8 cm
Depth 1.2 in / 3 cm
Weight .5lbs / 230 g
Dual 2668 mAh Lithium-Ion Batteries
104° F - 410° F (40 - 210° C) Temperature Range
100 - 240v Battery wattage
Made in Germany by Storz & Bickel
Warranty: 2 years
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
