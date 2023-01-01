About this product
The Storz & Bickel Plenty Vaporizer works as an ideal desktop vaporizer. Using the dialed in hybrid-heating mechanism it delivers thick clouds of cool tasty vapor. Convenient for those wanting a vape to pass around the couch or keep plugged in by their bedside which is safe due to an automatic shutoff module.
The plenty allows vapers with even the slightest budget concerns to experience the extravagant feel of a Storz & Bickel product. Above all else the plenty prioritizes flavor. An efficient vapor-cooling metal coil is sure to deliver sensational flavor.
Avoid touching while in use as the Plenty reaches very high temperatures 130°C to 202°C ( 266°F to 395°F). No matter your draw resistant preference, you are sure to enjoy a thick cloud with every hit. With an unconventional control module, the Plenty features a heat-adjusting 7 node wheel and an analog bike-pump-like temperature gauge on the front side. Upon reaching the desired temperature red indicator light on the front will turn off with a click.
Shortly, the cooldown will begin but with another squeeze of the handle, you can reactivate the heating mechanism. Durability, like with all Storz & Bickel products is always of the highest priority which is why the plenty is glass free. An added benefit of that is the avoidance of any hassle that comes with hazardous fumes that are emitted from hot glass.
What's in the box:
1 x Plenty Vaporizer
1 x Filling Chamber
1 x Cooling Coil
1 x Mouthpiece
3 x Normal Screens
1 x Liquid pad
1 x Tube section (long)
1 x Tube section (short)
1 x Cleaning brush
1 x Storz and Bickel Grinder
User Manual
Technical specifications:
Product Dimensions: 6.1" x 8.9" x 2" (15.2 cm x 22.6 cm x 5 cm)
Weight: 1.5 lb (0.68 kg) plus power cord.
Heat up time: 3 minutes
Battery Power: 110 volt power cord with US plug.
Temperature range: 266°F to 395°F (130°C to 202°C)
Made in Germany
3 year Warranty
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
