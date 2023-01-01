About this product
Tetrahydrocannabivarin, also known as THCv, is a unique cannabinoid found in cannabis that sets it apart from other cannabinoids like THC and CBD. With over 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, THCv is related to THC and can be found in trace amounts in some cannabis strains.
THCv interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, which are the most extensively studied cannabinoid receptors in humans. It is known to promote motivation, alertness, and a euphoric state of being, making it an excellent choice for daytime usage or whenever one needs a clear and focused mood.
Tahoe OG is a classic hybrid strain that's been around for a while. It has a unique flavor profile that's a mix of pine and lemon, with a slight hint of diesel. The high is a cerebral one that's perfect for those looking to focus and get things done. It's also great for those dealing with pain, as it can help to ease aches and pains throughout the body. Tahoe OG is a great choice for both new and experienced cannabis users alike.
Banana Kush is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that's sure to please. The strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with a hint of spice. The high is a slow-building one that takes over the body, leaving you feeling deeply relaxed and almost sedated. Banana Kush is perfect for those looking for an escape from stress and anxiety, or for those dealing with pain or insomnia. It's also a great strain for creative types, as it can help to unleash your inner artist.
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
