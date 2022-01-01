About this product
Ceramic housing and glass parts makes burns from e-nails a thing of the past. Safe and unassuming design is intended to blend into the kitchen or office. Drop your extracts through the hole on the top and they will boil rapidly on the ceramic heater. Heating element is mounted with ceramic and glass only. No internal parts are plastic except for the electronics and translucent bottom plate. Internal digital PID control allows continuous control of temperatures from 400 to 850F. Initial heatup is less than 30 seconds. Silicon Nitride ceramic heater is virtually indestructible and creates a finer mist that is more deeply absorbed. Heater self cleans. (Picture shows optional ceramic disk on top of heater)
About this brand
Vaporbrothers, Inc.
Vaporbrothers helped popularize the notion of vaporizing in America in the early 2000's. As we had to impress smokers, our simple and intuitive design gives a range of temperatures that release more beneficial compounds from herb than vaporizers costing double. Our VB1 vapor box and new "VB2 wax converter" are produced by us in Los Angeles, CA. We focus on inhalation safety, using only materials that are lab verified not to break down at operating temperature. Our vaporizers regularly last over 10 years and are covered by a lifetime warranty and low cost repair service. There is no hit like the one our vapor box provides- dense and sweet tasting without charring or uncomfortably hot air. Our vaporizer makes zero noise (no fan) and is designed to not overheat when left on long term. We are one of the longest lasting companies in our industry due to our enduring quality, good natured customer service, and the effective vaporizing method.