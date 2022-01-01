About this product
The exclusive dual preheat function heats the tank and coils separately to ensure even distribution of heat both from the coil and tank.
-Uniform heating around the outside of the atomizer which heats up to 50°C / 122 °F, designed to fluidify liquid with poor fluidity during low-temperature environments.
-Coil preheats for 2 seconds to speed up the liquid flow efficiency to enhance performance.
-3 Power Outputs
-6 Safety Protections
Battery Capacity: 500mAh
Dimension: 50*44.7*16.3mm
Power output: 8~12W
Cartridge resistance range: 1.1~1.4Ω
Dual pre-heat function: Tank pre-heat; Coil pre-heat
Tank pre-heat temperature: 122℉±40℉（50℃±5℃）
About this brand
Velxtech
VELXTECH is the supplier of an innovative atomizing technique designed to provide different formulas and types of enriched extracts. We’re a health-care and safety-oriented company that intends to provide our products and services to customers using the highest standards possible. Our mother company Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd. was established in September 2015, and it’s the top e-cig brand best known for quality and innovations and currently one of the largest e-cig manufacturers in the vape industry globally.