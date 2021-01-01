About this product

"Meet BC Dreamweaver Pre-Rolls by Verse Originals - the Verse series is an affordable, high potency offering of quality BC buds. Our pre-rolls are made from BC Dreamweaver flower, an indica-dominant strain with a flawless grind and pack for an enjoyable, steady burn. The aroma consists of citrus fruits and tastes of fresh, earthy berries produced by lead terpenes: beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, alpha-bisabolol, alpha-humulene and linalool. Each tin comes with 10, 0.35g pre-rolls using unbleached, natural brown paper and comes in a resealable, metal container.

