Meet Sour Medley by Verse Soft Chews – our best in class formulations, innovation, and value. The Sour Medley pack contains 5 soft chews infused with THC. Each pack of Sour Medley is made up of five individually flavoured chews in the following flavours: cherry, blue raspberry, watermelon, green apple, and tropical flavour, to create a fruit medley experience to delight the taste buds. Verse Soft Chews are held in a resealable pouch to ensure each soft chew is fresh every time. Remember to start low and go slow. Verse: write the future.