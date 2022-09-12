Meet Summer Berry THC Vape by Verse Originals – our line of best in class formulations, hardware and value. Summer Berry features a cannabis distillate with a terpene-rich blend inspired by the popular Blue Zktlz and Watermelon OG strains. The taste profile is a unique balance of fresh berries and watermelon produced by dominant terpenes d-limonene, myrcene, and beta pinene. The result is a premium, high potency vape with a berry splash. The THC distillate has been derived through ultra-refined extraction and is one of the purest vaping extracts on the market. Aiming to deliver safety and performance, it is manufactured with glass and medical grade stainless steel and features a ceramic heating element and mouthpiece. Verse: write the future. Compatible with most 510 thread batteries. Device not included.