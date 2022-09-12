Meet Sunset Peach THC Vape by Verse Originals – our line of best-in-class formulations, hardware and value. Sunset Peach features a hybrid cannabis distillate with a terpene-rich blend inspired by popular Peaches N’ Cream and Strawberry Banana strains. The taste profile is a unique balance of juicy fruits with a subtle, spicy kick produced by dominant botanical terpenes alpha pinene, d-limonene, and linalool. The result is a potent hybrid vape with a fruity kick. The THC distillate has been derived through ultra-refined extraction. The reliable cartridge is compatible with most 510 thread batteries. Aiming to deliver reliability and performance, it is manufactured with glass and medical-grade stainless steel and features a ceramic heating element and mouthpiece. Verse: write the future.