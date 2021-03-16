About this product

Verse Originals -- Our line of best in class formulations, hardware and value. The Verse Originals Tropic Lemon 510 cartridge features a Sativa dominant cannabis distillate with a terpene rich blend inspired by popular Lemon Jack and Tropic Thunder strains. The taste profile is a unique balance of floral and citrus notes produced by three lead terpenes; terpinolene, myrcene and limonene. The cartridge is manufactured with medical grade stainless steel and includes a ceramic heating element and mouth piece, which aims to increase both safety and performance. Compatible with 510 thread batteries. Verse: write the future.