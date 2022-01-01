About this product
Super Lemon Glue is a potent sativa dominant cultivar, bred by crossing the award-winning strains, Super Lemon Haze x Gorilla Glue #4. This strain consists of sweet aromas of fruit and citrus, and a pungent flavourful taste. It has very resinous, sticky buds that are dark green with orange pistils. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, beta-ocimene and beta-caryophyllene. It’s a marriage that brings together exquisite flavour and the highest of THC levels, appeasing the experienced consumer looking for a top quality product.
Each pre-roll is hand folded, with no twisted ends, and sealed in airtight tubes/containers to lock in freshness.
THC: 18-24%
CBD: <1%
CBG: >1.5%
Total Terpene Content: ~2.5%
Dominant Terpenes:
Terpinolene
Beta-Ocimene
Beta-Myrcene
Beta-Caryophyllene
Alpha-Cedrene
About this brand
Vertical
We’re all about feeling confident in knowing you’re enjoying and sharing the best, every time. That’s why we put our expertise into finding new ways to grow, harvest and cure premium strains.
We strive to be your source of education, your go-to confidant, and your favourite recreational cannabis brand. Located in Chatham, Ontario, our growers saw a unique opportunity to apply their experience growing with temperature and humidity control to the cultivation and growth of cannabis.
Thanks to science-based innovation, rigorous quality control, and pharmaceutical-grade standards, we offer a carefully curated selection of cannabis products for consistently enjoyable, truly personal, and unique experiences.
