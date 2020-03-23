Vertical Strawberry Cake 0.5g Pre-Rolls (5-pack)
About this product
About this strain
Formerly known as Strawberry Cheesecake, this strain was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese. Strawberry Cake comes with a classic Cheese taste and aroma that is accompanied by a delicious sweetness. The high can be heavy and hard, making this strain a great option for those looking for something tasty and potent.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
About this brand
We strive to be your source of education, your go-to confidant, and your favourite recreational cannabis brand. Located in Chatham, Ontario, our growers saw a unique opportunity to apply their experience growing with temperature and humidity control to the cultivation and growth of cannabis.
Thanks to science-based innovation, rigorous quality control, and pharmaceutical-grade standards, we offer a carefully curated selection of cannabis products for consistently enjoyable, truly personal, and unique experiences.