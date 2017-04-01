About this product
Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.
We strive to be your source of education, your go-to confidant, and your favourite recreational cannabis brand. Located in Chatham, Ontario, our growers saw a unique opportunity to apply their experience growing with temperature and humidity control to the cultivation and growth of cannabis.
Thanks to science-based innovation, rigorous quality control, and pharmaceutical-grade standards, we offer a carefully curated selection of cannabis products for consistently enjoyable, truly personal, and unique experiences.