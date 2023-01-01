Vieve’s Leaves restorative face moisturizer uses a combination of lab-derived natural compounds and whole-plant-based ingredients to reduce inflammation, promote anti-aging, and skin cell longevity.
Reduces fine lines and wrinkles Protects your skin against UV rays, free radicals, oxidative stress (pollution) Increases moisture up to 70% in just 4 weeks Kick-starts your collagen production Helps fight inflammation Increases cell turnover, firmness, and elasticity
Cosmeceuticals that help soothe and even out most skin types – from dry to oily to sensitive patches and redness. Vieve’s Leaves brings science and beauty together to create products that will reveal the wondrous benefits of a plant-based approach to overall wellness. Discover an all-natural, CBD-infused practical approach to skincare that’s noticeably different. Shop now - Your skin will thank you.