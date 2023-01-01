About this product
Experience radiant, balanced skin with Vieve’s Leaves Restorative Serum and Rejuvenating Facial Fusion. Our Restorative Duo provides the nutrients and hydration skin needs to enhance its natural beauty and luminescence. A natural calming and vitamin-enriched treatment that can be applied during your morning and evening routines for optimal, age-defying beauty.
Restorative Serum Effects and Benefits:
Protects the longevity of your skin stem cells
Delays senescence of your essential cells
Increases the vitality of your skin stem cells
Combats chronological aging
Antioxidant protection for your skin
Facial Fusion Effects and Benefits:
Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
Protects your skin against UV rays, free radicals, oxidative stress (pollution)
Increases moisture up to 70% in just 4 weeks
Kick-starts your collagen production
Helps fight inflammation
Increases cell turnover, firmness, and elasticity
About this brand
Vieve's Leaves
Cosmeceuticals that help soothe and even out most skin types – from dry to oily to sensitive patches and redness. Vieve’s Leaves brings science and beauty together to create products that will reveal the wondrous benefits of a plant-based approach to overall wellness. Discover an all-natural, CBD-infused practical approach to skincare that’s noticeably different.
Shop now - Your skin will thank you.
