Experience radiant, balanced skin with Vieve’s Leaves Restorative Serum and Rejuvenating Facial Fusion. Our Restorative Duo provides the nutrients and hydration skin needs to enhance its natural beauty and luminescence. A natural calming and vitamin-enriched treatment that can be applied during your morning and evening routines for optimal, age-defying beauty.



Restorative Serum Effects and Benefits:

Protects the longevity of your skin stem cells

Delays senescence of your essential cells

Increases the vitality of your skin stem cells

Combats chronological aging

Antioxidant protection for your skin



Facial Fusion Effects and Benefits:

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Protects your skin against UV rays, free radicals, oxidative stress (pollution)

Increases moisture up to 70% in just 4 weeks

Kick-starts your collagen production

Helps fight inflammation

Increases cell turnover, firmness, and elasticity

