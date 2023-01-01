About this product
Vieve’s Leaves phytonutrient-dense serum fights aging and inflammation through fruit stem cell technology, E-CANN – our proprietary broad-spectrum vitamin blend, and peptide stimulation.
Protects the longevity of your skin stem cells
Delays senescence of your essential cells
Increases the vitality of your skin stem cells
Combats chronological aging
Antioxidant protection for your skin
Our phytonutrient-dense serum fights aging and inflammation through fruit stem cell technology, our E-CANN Proprietary Blend, and peptide stimulation. Fruit stem cells improve your skin cell life by protecting and strengthening, while the peptides and hyaluronic acid provide hydration – this creates a plumping and elasticizing effect for younger-looking skin. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory characteristics, our E-CANN Proprietary Blend presents the “entourage effect,” offering an additional hydration layer, protecting the skin from free radicals, harmful UV rays, and oxidative stress, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and radiant.
Protects the longevity of your skin stem cells
Delays senescence of your essential cells
Increases the vitality of your skin stem cells
Combats chronological aging
Antioxidant protection for your skin
Our phytonutrient-dense serum fights aging and inflammation through fruit stem cell technology, our E-CANN Proprietary Blend, and peptide stimulation. Fruit stem cells improve your skin cell life by protecting and strengthening, while the peptides and hyaluronic acid provide hydration – this creates a plumping and elasticizing effect for younger-looking skin. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory characteristics, our E-CANN Proprietary Blend presents the “entourage effect,” offering an additional hydration layer, protecting the skin from free radicals, harmful UV rays, and oxidative stress, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and radiant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vieve's Leaves
Cosmeceuticals that help soothe and even out most skin types – from dry to oily to sensitive patches and redness. Vieve’s Leaves brings science and beauty together to create products that will reveal the wondrous benefits of a plant-based approach to overall wellness. Discover an all-natural, CBD-infused practical approach to skincare that’s noticeably different.
Shop now - Your skin will thank you.
Shop now - Your skin will thank you.