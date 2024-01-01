Experience an energizing boost with our strongest gummies, Day Drift Sativa. Each gummy contains 20mg of Delta 9 THC and 80mg of HHC, infused with Sativa Live Resin Extracts for an uplifting effect. Crafted for seasoned THC connoisseurs, these gummies provide a powerful burst of euphoric effects, perfect for daytime adventures and activities.
-THC (20mg), HHC (80mg), CBG (20mg) -Sativa Live Resin Extracts -Mango Haze Strain -10 gummies per bottle
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our mission is to help people enhance their everyday experiences through the use of premium cannabis products. We believe in going beyond CBD and using the whole cannabis plant, emphasizing the benefits of minor cannabinoids. Each VIIA product is crafted for a specific purpose, experience, and range of psychoactivity.