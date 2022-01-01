Balanced CBD 1:1 THC hybrid delivers a sharp floral nose profile with hints of a candy-like smell, leaving you with a coasting mellow effect.



This balanced CBD 1:1 THC hybrid delivers a sharp floral nose profile with hints of a candy-like smell. The VIOLA 510 Cartridge is expertly formulated to deliver a smooth, full flavour each and every draw. Produced with fresh frozen live resin extracts, the rich terpene profile produces a stronger aroma and a fuller flavour, while our premium hardware featuring CCELL Technology delivers a consistent dose with every activation.