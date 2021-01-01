About this product

White Widow is one of the most famous strains globally. A 60% Sativa strain, White Widow was birthed from the crossing of a resin-heavy Brazillian Sativa and South Indian Indica. Its buds are chunky and typically white with crystal resin. White Widow is known for its scent and hints of pine and a skunky bouquet of odour​. With the THC coming in at 19 - 25 % and CBD level of <1% this baby is a "creeper' weed so sit back, relax and let the wave of euphoria begin.