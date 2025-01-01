About this product
DOTECO TARGETX 510 Battery - Enhanced Performance for 510 Cartridges
The DOTECO TARGETX 510 Battery is a compact, box-like 510-threaded battery designed to provide superior performance for your 510 cartridges. With its integrated 650mAh battery, you can enjoy longer vaping sessions with faster recharging capabilities. The DOTECO TARGETX features precise voltage adjustment, giving you full control over your vaping experience, ensuring optimal output with every puff.
Key Features:
Battery Capacity: 650mAh rechargeable battery for extended use.
Quick Charging: Fully charged in just 1.5 hours with Type-C charging for added convenience.
Voltage Adjustment: The DOTECO TARGETX comes with a voltage adjustment dial, allowing you to tweak the voltage in increments of 0.1V between 2.7V-4.2V for a personalized experience.
Preheat Function: Activate the preheat function with a double-click of the power button for a smoother vape.
Protection Features: Includes short-circuit protection, low power protection, and overtime vaping protection, ensuring your safety while using the device.
Automatic Shutdown: The device will automatically shut down after 12 minutes of inactivity, saving battery life.
Screw-in 510 Thread: Compatible with most 510-threaded cartridges, providing flexibility across various brands.
Button-Activated: Simply press the button to activate the device and enjoy your vape.
Charging Port: Equipped with a Type-C charging port for faster and more efficient charging.
Package Includes:
1 x DOTECO TARGETX 510 Battery
2 x Metal Adapter
1 x Type-C Cable Charger
1 x User Manual
The DOTECO TARGETX 510 Battery offers reliable performance and advanced features that ensure a satisfying vaping experience with your 510 cartridges. With its adjustable voltage, quick recharge, and built-in safety protections, it’s the ideal choice for users seeking a durable, efficient, and easy-to-use battery.
Upgrade your vaping experience with the DOTECO TARGETX today, designed to give you full control over your sessions with enhanced safety features!
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
Welcome to Vivant!
