



Extre 510 Battery - Your Ultimate Vaping Companion



Introducing the Extre 510 Battery, the perfect solution for a sleek and customizable vaping experience. This high-performance 510-threaded battery is packed with advanced features to maximize the efficiency of your cartridge usage, providing a blend of functionality and cutting-edge technology for an exceptional vaping experience.



Key Features:



Discreet Cartridge Concealment: Designed to fit cartridges up to 3mL, the Extre 510 Battery ensures a sleek, discreet look, concealing your cartridge for ultimate portability and privacy.

0.96 Inch Animation Screen: Featuring an easy-to-read animation screen, this 510 battery offers real-time updates and setting adjustments at a glance for your convenience.

Versatile Cartridge Compatibility: The Extre 510 Battery accommodates a wide range of cartridges, from 0.5g to 3g, with a maximum diameter of 18mm, ensuring broad compatibility.

USB Type-C Charging: Enjoy fast and efficient charging with USB Type-C, providing a modern connection for quicker recharging times.

Variable Voltage Settings: Personalize your vaping experience with adjustable voltage from 1.8V to 4.2V, allowing you to fine-tune the output to your preferred settings.

Puff Counter: Keep track of your usage accurately with the built-in puff counter, helping you monitor the number of puffs you take.

Cartridge Compatibility: This battery is compatible with cartridges that have a resistance of greater than 0.8ohm, ensuring reliable performance with most cartridges.

Short and Over-Voltage Protection: Equipped with advanced safety features like short-circuit protection and over-voltage protection, the Extre 510 Battery ensures safe operation.

Atomizer and Low Battery Alerts: Stay informed with real-time notifications for no atomizer or low battery conditions, ensuring you're always aware of the device's status.



The Extre 510 Battery is crafted to deliver a customized and reliable vaping experience, combining advanced technology with practical features. Upgrade your vaping setup with a 510 battery that adapts to your needs, offering enhanced performance and optimal enjoyment with every puff.



read more