About this product
Extre 510 Battery - Your Ultimate Vaping Companion
Introducing the Extre 510 Battery, the perfect solution for a sleek and customizable vaping experience. This high-performance 510-threaded battery is packed with advanced features to maximize the efficiency of your cartridge usage, providing a blend of functionality and cutting-edge technology for an exceptional vaping experience.
Key Features:
Discreet Cartridge Concealment: Designed to fit cartridges up to 3mL, the Extre 510 Battery ensures a sleek, discreet look, concealing your cartridge for ultimate portability and privacy.
0.96 Inch Animation Screen: Featuring an easy-to-read animation screen, this 510 battery offers real-time updates and setting adjustments at a glance for your convenience.
Versatile Cartridge Compatibility: The Extre 510 Battery accommodates a wide range of cartridges, from 0.5g to 3g, with a maximum diameter of 18mm, ensuring broad compatibility.
USB Type-C Charging: Enjoy fast and efficient charging with USB Type-C, providing a modern connection for quicker recharging times.
Variable Voltage Settings: Personalize your vaping experience with adjustable voltage from 1.8V to 4.2V, allowing you to fine-tune the output to your preferred settings.
Puff Counter: Keep track of your usage accurately with the built-in puff counter, helping you monitor the number of puffs you take.
Cartridge Compatibility: This battery is compatible with cartridges that have a resistance of greater than 0.8ohm, ensuring reliable performance with most cartridges.
Short and Over-Voltage Protection: Equipped with advanced safety features like short-circuit protection and over-voltage protection, the Extre 510 Battery ensures safe operation.
Atomizer and Low Battery Alerts: Stay informed with real-time notifications for no atomizer or low battery conditions, ensuring you're always aware of the device's status.
The Extre 510 Battery is crafted to deliver a customized and reliable vaping experience, combining advanced technology with practical features. Upgrade your vaping setup with a 510 battery that adapts to your needs, offering enhanced performance and optimal enjoyment with every puff.
About this brand
VIVANT
Just another company? Not even close!
Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves.
